Usher and Wife Grace Miguel Separate After Two Years of Marriage

It's over for Usher and his wife of two years, Grace Miguel. The couple has called it quits, ending their relationship after about 10 years together.

"After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple," the couple said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday. "We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward."

Usher last shared a post with Grace on social media in October just before Halloween. Back in January, Grace posted a photo of Usher on Instagram, celebrating 2018.