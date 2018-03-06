Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Take a Baby Duty Break With Miami Getaway

A month after welcoming their first child into the world, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took to the water for an afternoon of fun in the sun sans baby Stormi.

Dressed down in an oversized Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt and shorts, the new mom and her rapper beau were joined by pals like Jordyn Woods and hung out as a group on LIV nightclub owner David Grutman's SS Groot in Miami on Sunday.

According to a source, the couple and their friends stopped at Seaspice Miami, which overlooks the Miami River, where they munched on a brunch of pizzettas, pasta and a seafood tower.

After the meal, the group got comfortable back on the boat and the 20-year-old reality star cuddled up to the Grammy nominee while he chatted on the phone. "Kylie looked happy and relaxed, but appeared slightly tired as the group headed back to land," a source described.