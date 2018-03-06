Gwen Stefani Finalizing Las Vegas Residency Deal: All the Details

Gwen Stefani is in a Sin City state of mind.

A source tells E! News the pop singer is "very close" to finalizing a deal for a concert residency in Las Vegas. We're told "inside negotiations" are taking place for Stefani to headline a gig at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood.

"Her visit to Las Vegas this weekend was one of the final pieces of the puzzle," the insider reveals. "Things are looking very good." Just yesterday, Gwen shared a photo with Jennifer Lopez backstage at her "All I Have" residency. In December it was announced that J. Lo would conclude the performance run, which also took place at Planet Hollywood, in Sep. 2018.

So what inspired Stefani's latest professional venture? The source says she has her family in mind.