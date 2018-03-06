Michelle Obama Meets 2-Year-Old Girl Who Thought She Was a Queen

Tue., Mar. 6, 2018

Michelle Obama met Parker Curry!

On Tuesday, the former First Lady of the United States shared a photo with the adorable 2-year-old who thought she was "a queen" after seeing her official portrait at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. last week.

Ben Hines posted a photo of Parker looking in awe at the portrait on his Facebook page on March 1. "Donna Hines & I made a pilgrimage today and we were delighted to wait in line behind this fellow art lover & hopeful patriot," he captioned the pic.

Parker's mom, Jessica Curry, also shared the picture on Instagram, writing, "My big girl admiring @asherald's portrait of @michelleobama yesterday at @smithsoniannpg ♥️ ."

"Parker was in front on the portrait, and I really wanted her to turn around so I could get a picture with her, and she genuinely, honestly would not turn around. She was uncooperative with me because she was just so focused on the portrait and studying it, and she was just so fascinated." Curry told CNN over the weekend. "I realized that she believes Michelle Obama is a queen, and she wants to be a queen as well."

Barack Obama Praises Michelle Obama's "Hotness" During Portrait Unveiling

Obama replied to artist Amy Sherald's picture of Parker viewing her portrait with three heart eye emojis.

After their meeting Tuesday, Obama shared a photo and video with Parker on social media. In the video, the duo dances to Taylor Swift's song "Shake It Off."

She captioned the post, "Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself...and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you!"

