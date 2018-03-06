Southern Charm's Next Spinoff Is Here: Meet the Cast of New Orleans, Butts and All

"My friends are more than booze, beads and booze."

Welcome to the Big Easy, Bravoholics! The cable network responsible for so many of our reality TV obsessions is expanding its hit Southern Charm franchise yet again, this time invading New Orleans. They've just released the first-look trailer at the new series, appropriately titled Southern Charm: New Orleans, introducing us this newest group of Southern-fried socialites. And quicker than you can say "laissez les bon temps rouler" (that's the Cajun-French way of saying "let the good times roll"), things get nice and messy with these bayou besties. Would you really want it any other way?

In the mix of the predominantly African-American cast is Tamica Lee, who the network describes as "the face of New Orleans' entertainment news." She's joined by her husband, entrepreneur Barry Smith, whose bare butt we get a glimpse of in the trailer (is that a Bravo first?!), marriage-phobic friend Justin Reese, retired pro football player Jeff Charleston and his feisty wife Reagan Charleston (who doesn't want to hear any advice from a Yankee on her gumbo, you hear?!), and artist Jon Moody, rocking about 26 abs every time we see him in the brief trailer. Yes, the eye candy is strong with this cast.

Check out the trailer above for your first taste of Southern Charm: New Orleans.

The series marks the third city explored in the Southern Charm franchise, following Charleston in the OG and a Savannah-set spinoff that debuted in 2017. While there's no word on whether or not Savannah will be back for a second season, Southern Charm OG returns for season five on Thursday, April 5. The franchise also spun off breakout OG star Shepard "Shep" Rose for his own dating series, RelationShep

Are you ready for a trip to the Big Easy, Southern Charm-style? Sound off in the comments below!

Southern Charm: New Orleans premieres Sunday, April 15 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

