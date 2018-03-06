Southern Charm's Next Spinoff Is Here: Meet the Cast of New Orleans, Butts and All

In the mix of the predominantly African-American cast is Tamica Lee, who the network describes as "the face of New Orleans' entertainment news." She's joined by her husband, entrepreneur Barry Smith, whose bare butt we get a glimpse of in the trailer (is that a Bravo first?!), marriage-phobic friend Justin Reese, retired pro football player Jeff Charleston and his feisty wife Reagan Charleston (who doesn't want to hear any advice from a Yankee on her gumbo, you hear?!), and artist Jon Moody, rocking about 26 abs every time we see him in the brief trailer. Yes, the eye candy is strong with this cast.

Check out the trailer above for your first taste of Southern Charm: New Orleans.