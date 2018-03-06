Coco and Daughter Chanel Wear Matching Mermaid Bikinis in the Bahamas

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Mar. 6, 2018 9:45 AM
Mommy and me!
Coco and 2-year-old daughter Chanel are sporting matching bathing suits on vacation. The mother-daughter duo is currently in the Bahamas with Ice-T and some of their best friends.
On Monday, Coco shared a photo of herself and Chanel wearing matching mermaid bikinis in the pool. "Striking more poses on our 3rd day in Bahamas!" Coco captioned the pic.
The trio arrived in the Bahamas over the weekend, escaping the chilly temperatures in New York City. "1st day in Bahamas!! Had to go straight to the beach! We made it out just in time before a big storm hit NYC," Coco shared with her Instagram followers on Saturday.
Having the time of our lives down in Bahamas! Spent the day at a bungalow at poolside ..Chanel was turnt up! Life of the party.. My friends that came are having a blast too! Go to my snapchat to see more. Just search Coco to find me Matching swimsuits- @cali_love_shop Chanel- @babychanelnicole (Swipe for more pics)
Chanel and Coco also rocked adorable matching swimsuits in the Bahamas on Sunday.
"Having the time of our lives down in Bahamas! Spent the day at a bungalow at poolside ..Chanel was turnt up! Life of the party.. My friends that came are having a blast too!" Coco captioned a cute photo of the duo.
Coco and Ice-T welcomed Chanel, their first child together, just over two years ago in the fall of 2015.
"Surprise!!! Look who came early!! Welcome the new arrival of Chanel Nicole.. A beautiful healthy 5.7 pound and 18 inch baby girl," Coco announced in November 2015. "Ice and I are so proud! I cried while she was coming out I was so excited to meet her!"
