So, I Got Slimed: Everything You've Ever Wanted to Know About the Nickelodeon Tradition

It's around 5 p.m. and the New York City subway is packed with commuters, yet they're paying no mind to the man with a slightly neon green tint to his skin. His hair, for the most part, is slicked back with what looks like an unnatural amount of gel, yet despite all of the goop, somehow there are still clumps of hair sticking out every which way. He's probably not the strangest subway sight for a typical New Yorker, but it's definitely the strangest I've ever looked on train.

I've been slimed. As in Nickelodeon slimed, the dream of many, from millennials to current tweens.