You'll Feel Like a Kid Again After Watching Disney's Christopher Robin Trailer

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Mar. 6, 2018 9:00 AM
"Sooner or later, your past catches up to you."
That's the tagline for Disney's Christopher Robin, a live-action/CGI film based on characters from A.A. Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh book series. The studio released the first trailer Tuesday, giving fans of all ages their first look at Ewan McGregor starring as the adult Christopher Robin.
No longer "the young boy who embarked on countless adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood with his band of spirited and lovable stuffed animals," Christopher Robin "has grown up and lost his way," the studio's logline teases. "Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin remember the loving and playful boy who is still inside."
Walt Disney Studios
Walt Disney Studios
(Sounds similar to Steven Spielberg's Hook, no?)
Joining McGregor are Hayley Atwell as Christopher's wife, Evelyn Robin; Bronte Carmichael as Christopher's daughter, Madeline Robin; and Mark Gatiss as Keith Winslow, Christopher's boss.
Directed by Marc Forster, Christopher Robin also features the voice talents of Peter Capaldi as Rabbit, Jim Cummings as Winnie the Pooh, Brad Garrett as Eeyore, Toby Jones as Owl, Nick Mohammed as Piglet, Chris O'Dowd as Tigger and Sophie Okonedo as Kanga. Kristin Burr and Brigham Taylor serve as producers, while Jeremy Johns and Renée Wolfe serve as executive producers. Alex Ross Perry and Allison Schroeder collaborated on the family film's screenplay.
Christopher Robin will be released Aug. 3, 2018 by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.
Tyler Henry Connects Giuliana Rancic With Her Husband Bill's Late Father on Hollywood Medium: ''He's Looking Over Him''
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!