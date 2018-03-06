Broadway Star Ruthie Ann Miles' 4-Year-Old Daughter Killed in Tragic Car Crash

Abigail Blumeinstein, the 4-year-old daughter of Broadway star Ruthie Ann Blumeinstein, was hit by a driver and killed on Mar. 5.

According to NBC New York, the driver ran a red light and into a crowd of people at Ninth Street and Fifth Avenue in Park Slope in Brooklyn, New York. Police tell NBC New York the driver claimed to have a medical issue.

The media outlet also reported that Blumenstein, who uses the stage name Ruthie Ann Miles, is in critical condition. She is also pregnant.

Blumenstein and her daughter weren't the only ones hit by the Volvo. According to NBC New York, another woman was injured but is in stable condition. The woman's 1-year-old son Joshua, however, was also killed.

The New York Daily News identified the injured woman as Lauren Lew.