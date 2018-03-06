Bekah Martinez Calls Out Arie Luyendyk Jr. for DM'ing Her After The Bachelor

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Mar. 6, 2018 5:14 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Arie Luyendyk Jr., Bekah Martinez

Mike Pont/Getty Images, ABC

Even Chris Harrison couldn't have predicted this drama.

After Arie Luyendyk Jr. broke up with the woman he proposed to on Monday's episode of The Bachelor, Bekah Martinez called out the former race car driver on Twitter and accused him of direct messaging her after the show. 

The 23-year-old nanny tweeted screenshots of their alleged exchanges. One image showed Luyendyk messaging her on Feb. 2 (after the show) about a picture showing Martinez's face on a milk carton. Earlier that month, it was revealed that Martinez, a.k.a Bekah M, had at one time been on a missing person's list

"This may just win the internet today," Luyendyk wrote in the message. "Such a shame they didn't use your license photo."

"Lol! I made that," Martinez responded at the time. "So there was no way in hell I was using the license photo…hahaha."

Luyendyk then wrote back, "So good. You seriously crack me up. Hope all is well."

The Bachelor Finale Reveals Who Arie Luyendyk Jr. Originally Proposed To

However, this isn't the only time Luyendyk reached out. According to Martinez's screenshots, he also messaged her on Feb. 3 and wrote "Just realized you were born the same year as my first 2-on-1." The age gap between Martinez and Luyendyk was a hot topic on the show.

"DM'ing your ex is a good look too @ariejr," Martinez wrote alongside the messages. She then tweeted, "Yeah Arie was probably being friendly but guess what I DON'T CARE HAHAHA, BOY BYEEEEE."

Martinez's tweets come shortly after Luyendyk proposed to Becca Kufrin and the broke up with her on the season finale. During the break up, Luyendyk said he still had feelings for the show's runner up Lauren Burnham

Martinez defended Kufrin on social media and continued to slam Luyekndyk.

"hahahahahaha @ariejr is the biggest f--king tool I've ever seen," she wrote. Becca is a queen. A goddess. Thank the LORD he's out of her life."

Looks like Martinez is happy she didn't get that final rose.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , The Bachelor , TV
Latest News
Peter Kraus, The Bachelorette

Is The Bachelor's Obsession With Proposals Hurting the Franchise?

Molly Duff, Jonathan Francetic, Married at First Sight

Watch Married at First Sight's Jonathan Shock Molly With His Hopes of Having 9 Kids

Birdman, Toni Braxton, BET Awards

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Wedding Threatens to Tear Her Sisters Apart on Braxton Family Values

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Becca Kufrin

Bachelor Nation Slams Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Decision to Film Breakup With Becca Kufrin

The Bachelor, Becca

The Bachelor Finale Just Showed the Worst 40 Minute Scene TV Has Ever Had

Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley's First Family Vacation in 2 Years Is Well Worth the Wait

Scheana Marie, Robert Valletta

Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Says Past Relationship Made Her ''Look Really Stupid''

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -