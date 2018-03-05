Bachelor Nation Slams Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Decision to Film Breakup With Becca Kufrin

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 8:43 PM
Bachelor Nation is not impressed with Arie Luyendyk Jr.
On tonight's three-hour finale of The Bachelor, fans were left with a wide variety of emotions after the reality star chose to breakup with Becca Kufrin in front of cameras.
Some were left heartbroken for Becca who thought she was just meeting up with her new fiancé. But mostly, viewers felt outrage after Arie chose to catch his leading lady completely off guard—with camera crews included.
As soon as the show aired tonight on ABC, some of Bachelor Nation's most memorable contestants didn't hold back when watching the split play out.
"I don't like this one bit. Shouldn't have filmed. #thebachelor," Sean Lowe shared on Twitter. "Not only is this unfair to Becca, it makes Arie look bad. But hey, it's never been done before! #TheBachelor."
Ben Higgins agreed that the split should not have been filmed for all of America to see.
"How did this breakup end up on camera? Seems like a private conversation," he admitted. "We don't belong in this conversation....but im still watching #TheBachelor."
So what did the rest of Bachelor Nation think? Take a look at just some of the reactions below.
Wouldn?t you consider learning from the mistakes of those before you - maybe call and ask what NOT to do...like filming the breakup ??? #TheBachelor ?— Molly Mesnick (@MollyMesnick) March 6, 2018
I get it. It?s a TV show. But why must you make the soon-to-be-broken-hearted vocalize just how in love they are full well knowing just how much those very words are going to slap them in the face @BachelorABC? ???? #itsnotnatural #itsnotcool— Trista Sutter (@tristasutter) March 6, 2018
*SPOILER ? (before I get yelled at again). I haven't commented/watched this season because of the amount of anxiety it gave me, but I got curious after everyone was tweeting tonight. I'm disappointed in Arie for not respecting Becca's privacy. That's a new low.— Vanessa Grimaldi (@VanessaGrimaldi) March 6, 2018
Arie out here treating this breakup like he's firing someone from a job. #TheBachelor— Derek Peth (@PethDerek) March 6, 2018
Honestly...why is this scene still airing? And why can?t he take a hint and LEAVE, you?ve done enough you?ve said all you needed to...now go. #thebachelor— Taylor Nolan (@taymocha) March 6, 2018
Dude...Becca is so lucky. Arie creeps me out. He?s a creep. She might not realize it yet (I?m sure she does) but she dodged a bullet. Him and Lauren won?t last long? and let?s be honest...it?s all for the attention and instagram followers. #thebachelor #creeper— Emily Ferguson (@efergie13) March 6, 2018
if you?re THIS uncertain at this point about which woman is right for you WHY PREPOSE?! #thebachelor— Kristina Schulman (@kristinaschulma) March 6, 2018
It should have been over when he proposed and didn't say, "Rebecca Jill, are you ready to do the damn thing?!" I mean, come on... ?? #thebachelor— Amanda Stanton (@amandastantonnn) March 6, 2018
Becca looks amazing... I would say she should be Bachelorette, but the show has already put her through so much ? #TheBachelor— Caila Quinn (@CailaQuinn) March 6, 2018
And if you thought tonight was dramatic, Tuesday's night live show is expected to be even more crazy as Arie, Becca and runner-up Lauren Burnham will reunite for the first time.
Buckle up, pop culture fans!
Watch The Bachelor finale tonight and Tuesday at 8 p.m. only on ABC.
