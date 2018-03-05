Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley's First Family Vacation in 2 Years Is Well Worth the Wait

Wanna get away? Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley may just have you saying yes!

The Hollywood couple and their three kids recently packed their bags for a tropical vacation to Mexico. And while the trip may have been a long time in the making, pictures are quickly proving that it was well worth the wait.

On Monday afternoon, Katherine shared just some of the many fun memories her family had while enjoying warm temperatures and picture-perfect beaches.

"#Thoseheavenlydays are plentiful in this extraordinarily beautiful, peaceful serene spot in Mexico," she wrote while posing in a red bikini. "I may never leave..."

Katherine added, "From snow to snow. First family vacation in two years...man am I grateful to be here! #thoseheavenlydays are sun soaked ocean views enjoyed with friends and family! #mexicofantastico."