The Bachelor Finale Reveals Who Arie Luyendyk Jr. Originally Proposed To

"I choose you today, but I choose you every day from here on out," Arie said as he proposed to Becca in Peru. (Also: OUCH.) "I love you so much. Becca, will you marry me?" A crying Becca answered, "Of course!" And when Arie put the ring on her finger, she sighed and said, "It's so pretty."

"I love you so much," they both gushed to each other as they smashed their faces together. Aww?

What Becca didn't know at the time was that just before that, Arie had admitted to Lauren—IN THE MIDST OF DUMPING HER—that he still loved her. And it wasn't a "I still love her" to the camera. It was Lauren saying "I still love you" and Arie saying "I love you, too."

Somebody probably should have taken that as a sign that something was not right here, but they didn't, and here we are, with Arie asking when they're going to start having babies and the couple declaring "Rebecca Jill Kufrin Luyendyk...It's got a ring to it!"

Stay tuned to find out how this beautiful engagement all falls to pieces, we guess? Oh god this is going to be bad!