Then and Now: See the Stars' First Oscars vs. Their 2018 Looks

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 6:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nicole Kidman, 2000 Oscars, 2018 Oscars, First Oscars

Scott Nelson/AFP/Getty Images, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

From year to year and decade to decade, styles change, evolve, flourish and die. Nowhere does the trend transformation show up more than on the red carpet, namely the Oscars red carpet!

From Nicole Kidman's velvet Valentino minidress in 1991 to yesterday's eye-catching cobalt blue Armani Privé dress, even celebs look vastly different from the first time they stepped on the red carpet at Oscars ages ago to this year's 90th Annual Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Take a walk down memory lane, on the road to Oscars past and peep what stars looked like then and what they look like now.

While some stars' Oscar debut was only a few years ago, other Tinsel Town mainstays, like Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Garner and Salma Hayek, have been hitting the step and repeat at Hollywood' biggest night for decades. The first time Jane Fonda was at the Oscars was in 1969!

Check out the celebs at the Oscars then and now...

Photos

Celebs at Their First Oscars vs. 2018

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nicole Kidman , Top Stories , Oscars , 2018 Oscars , Apple News
Latest News
Scheana Marie, Robert Valletta

Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Says Past Relationship Made Her ''Look Really Stupid''

2018 Oscars: From Red Carpet to After-Party

Becca, Lauren B., The Bachelor

The Bachelor Finale Reveals Who Arie Luyendyk Jr. Originally Proposed To

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Look Inside Kylie Jenner's Butterfly-Filled Nursery for Baby Stormi

Tiffany Haddish, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph's Hilarious Presentation and More OMG Moments From the 2018 Oscars

Hollywood Celebs Party Hard After the 2018 Oscars

Issa Rae, American Black Film Festival Honors

Issa Rae to Host the 2018 CFDA Awards as First Female Host in Nearly a Decade

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -