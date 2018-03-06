Kyle West and Terence Anderson Get Competitive at the Shooting Range on The Arrangement: "You Are a Dangerous Man"

Kyle West (Josh Henderson) and Terence Anderson (Michael Vartan) are going head to head at the shooting range.

In this clip from Sunday's season two premiere of The Arrangement, the pair gets competitive, but it's only a little brotherly bet.

"You are a dangerous man," Kyle tells Terence.

While Kyle ultimately emerges victorious, he's not opposed to taking it up a notch.

"Screw the money, let's shoot at each other," Kyle jokes.

"Are you kidding me? The last thing I need is your blood on my hands," Terence responds.

Shooting isn't the only thing these two are competitive over. It's not long before Kyle and Terence butt heads over Kyle's new movie.