Watch Married at First Sight's Jonathan Shock Molly With His Hopes of Having 9 Kids

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Mar. 6, 2018 5:00 AM

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a whole lot of kids in the baby carriage.

After Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic experienced one of their biggest fights in last week's Married at First Sight, the couple is showing signs of moving forward in a big way.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode, the pair finds themselves at home enjoying a nice meal and expressing gratitude for their similarities.

"You can't help but have a positive outlook when you're having so much fun with someone and you get along with them so well," Molly shared with the cameras. "It's just focusing on all the things we have in common, which is what I think we should be doing at this point."

One thing they both agree on is the hopes of having kids together. As for how many, that's a different situation.

Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Molly Duff, Jonathan Francetic, Married at First Sight

Lifetime

"We'll start small," Jonathan confessed. "We'll only have three kids."

Molly added, "You said six originally so…"

While the commercial insurance adjuster tries to settle on a realistic number, Jonathan pulls out a number that almost leaves his wife speechless.

"Seven? Eight? Nine?" the Army veteran shared in a kidding but actually not kidding kind of way.

We'd tell you Molly's reaction or you can watch the moment for yourself above! Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Lifetime.

