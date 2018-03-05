Khloe Kardashian Reveals All Her Hopes For Daughter

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 3:57 PM

Khloe Kardashian is sharing her hopes and fears for her unborn daughter and we're not crying—you're crying.

On Sunday night, the mommy-to-be announced that she is expecting a girl, and now she is sharing her vision for the future she hopes to provide for her daughter.

To celebrate the gender real, Khloe's team came up with the cute idea of creating a questionnaire with fill-in-the-blank questions for Khloe to answer, which was later shared on her app.

Unsurprisingly, the game revealed that Khloe, like most mothers, has many aspirations for her little girl, like the fact that she "thinks it would be cool" for her baby to "speak many languages."

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Pics

Khloe Kardashian, Pregnant

Javiles/BACKGRID

Besides being smart, she wants to raise her child to be confident and accepting of herself, saying that she hopes her baby will excel at "self-love."

The 31-year-old also gave some insight on what type of parent she will be, writing that she hopes her daughter will be in her teens before she watches her first episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Khloe also says she hopes her daughter will wait till she's 15 before she ventures into the dating world, although she's yet to talk to "TT" about it!

As for what type of music will be playing in their home, Khloe has gotten a headstart on teaching her the classics. "My baby is going to grow up listening to old school music. We listen to it now."

Her playlists include "real music" from artists like Marvin Gaye, Patti LaBelle and even Michael Jackson.

Last but not least, she plans on raising her daughter to value the "loyalty and family unity", which will be no hard task considering how close her baby cousins Chicago and Stormi will be to her in age.

Check out all of her answers to the fun-filled Q&A!

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Pregnant, Baby Bump, 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend Party

Getty Images for Rémy Martin // Jerritt Clark

Q: Tristan really wants our baby to be... 
A: Forever healthy!

Q: The sister that will end up babysitting the most... 
A: Kourt or Kim. They already have so many kids. What's one more. LOL!

Q: If my baby could excel at just one thing, I hope it would be... 
A: Self-love.

Q: It would be cool if my baby's secret talent was... 
A: Singing.

Q: I hope my baby isn't afraid to... 
A: Make new friends.

Q: The cousins I think my baby will be closest to are... 
A: Chicago and Stormi.

Q: The trait I hope my baby inherits from the Kardashian side of the family is... 
A: Loyalty and family unity!

Q: My baby is going to grow up listening to... 
A: Old-school music. We listen to it now. All Anita Baker, Michael McDonald, Mavin Gaye, Patti LaBelle, Michael Jackson... Real music!

Q: My child will be 13 when they watch their first episode of KUWTK.

Q: My child will be 15 (not sure what TT will say) years old when they're allowed to go on their first date.

Watch the video above to see the moment Khloe finds out she is expecting a girl!

