Ariana Grande Makes First Public Appearance in 6 Months at Oscar Party

Ariana Grande/Instagram
We missed you, Ari!
After almost six months away from the spotlight, Ariana Grande made a rare appearance at Madonna's always exclusive Oscars after-party last night. The "One Last Time" pop singer oozed old Hollywood glam as she rocked a feathered LBD and wore her platinum blond locks slicked back.
Grande, 24, posed for photos with her boyfriend Mac Miller and other pals, which were shared to social media one day after the 2018 Academy Awards.
The celeb, who toured for the majority of 2017, last stepped out publicly for a benefit concert in Charlottesville, Va. in September. Since then, she's remained uncharacteristically quiet on social media and has yet to update her Instagram feed in 2018.
Instagram
Last month, Grande canceled her performance at the 2018 BRIT Awards because of an illness. She was originally expected to pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack, and Liam Gallagher stepped in for the role instead.
Lucky for Arianators, new music might just be around the corner. According to People, Ariana is gearing up for the release of her fourth studio album. An official release date has not been announced, but the recording artist reportedly held a listening party at Republic Records last week.
Something tells us Ariana has something big up her sleeve! Song of the summer, anyone?
