Jimmy Kimmel Makes Daughter "Pancakes Disguised as Donuts" After Night of Hosting Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel may have been freed from his hosting obligations last night, but his daddy duties are still in full swing.

The comedian and late night host was up bright and early this morning after the Oscars to fill an important request from his 3-year-old daughter, Jane—pancakes!

"When your 3 yr old wakes up at 6:56 am the morning after #Oscars, #pancakes disguised as #donuts," the star posted to Instagram, proudly showing of his daughter with an adorable looking breakfast.

And while the pancakes may look impressive, it's because Jimmy has had some practice. Before hosting the 90th Annual Academy Awards yesterday, he made a green pancake in the shape of the Sesame Street character, Oscar the Grouch—a clever nod to his busy day ahead.