Watch the Hilarious Lonely Island Music Video That Was Cut From the 2018 Oscars

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 11:54 AM

The Lonely Island wrote a song for the 2018 Oscars, but it didn't make the award show cut.

The comedy group of Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer shared the news on social media Monday, along with a demo of the Oscar song, entitled "Why Not Me."

The video begins with a message to viewers that reads, "We were asked to write a song for this year's Oscars…Unfortunately, it wasn't chose because it was 'financially and logistically impossible,' so for fun we thought we'd share the rough storyboards of what would have been a fully shot, star-studded music video of exorbitant cost. All vocals and visuals are temp, so please use your imagination and enjoy!"

Oscars 2018 Winners: The Complete List

The video then continues with Thor reacting to Oscar nominations. "Why not me?" Thor sings. "Do I not deserve a nomination? The reviews were raves to be sure. 'Fun for the whole family, look no further than Thor."

Then it's Wonder Woman's turn to sing, "Why not me? I left my family to fight for what's right. Saved the world from the devil below. But I'm sure it was hard for Sir Daniel Day Lewis to learn how to sew."

And in addition to Chris Hemsworth and Gal Gadot, there was also the possibility of Pennywise, Tiffany Haddish, Chris Pine, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Chris Rock and Michael Fassbender appearing on the hilarious track!

Take a look at the video above to see what could've been! Then tell us, would you like to have seen "Why Not Me" on the 2018 Oscars?

Sound off in the comments!

