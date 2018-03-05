Will & Grace Is Welcoming Back Jennifer Lopez: Get Your First Look at Her Big Return

by Billy Nilles | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 11:38 AM
Jenny from the block is back, honey!
Over ten years after Jennifer Lopez first appeared on Will & Grace, playing herself as she sang at Karen's (Megan Mullally) Las Vegas wedding to Lyle Finster (John Cleese) and becoming BFFFs (that's Best Famous Friend Forever, natch) to Jack (Sean Hayes) in the process, the multi-hyphenate is making her return to the sitcom in the Thursday, March 8 episode of NBC's successful revival. Now that NBC's released the first footage of her appearance, we finally know how her and her Shades of Blue character Det. Harlee Santos factor in. And it all has to do with a little bit of hell freezing over.
In the first of two clips made available, Jack explains to Karen that he has wonderful news and she'll never guess what it is. His hint? "You said hell would freeze over before this happens," he tells his BFF.
"Jack, you got an acting job," she responds. "Oh honey, I'm so proud of you!"
The gig? Playing "the challenging role of Corpse"—"I have a feeling he's Spanish," Jack quips—on Shades of Blue with his BFFF.
"Your best famous friend forever who hasn't spoken to you in 10 years, changed her email, phone number and address and returned the creepy fan art you painted?" Karen asks.
"Yes, that's the one!"
In the second clip, we get to see Jack in action on set and let's just say his return to acting might wind up being pretty short-lived. "Whoever you are, you're supposed to be a corpse," JLo tells her former friend. "So you shouldn't be talking." LOL!
Will & Grace has welcomed back several guest stars from its original run in this new batch of episodes, including Minnie Driver, Bobby Cannavale, Harry Connick, Jr., Leslie Jordan and Michael Angarano.
Check out the clips above and let us know if you're looking forward to a return visit from the diva in the comments below!
Will & Grace airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
The Challenge: Vendettas Sneak Peek: Kayleigh's Belongings Are Trashed Over a "Lousy Kiss" With Johnny Bananas
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!