Mary J. Blige Wants to Do a Superhero Movie After Seeing Black Panther

by Amanda Rothenberg | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 11:36 AM
Last night's Oscars was a star studded event—so much so that even some of the celebs found themselves star struck. (See: Tiffany Haddish jumping over a velvet rope to meet Meryl Streep.)
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Mudbound actress Mary J. Blige told Zuri Hall what her favorite part of the night was—and it had nothing to do with her two nominations!
"The best moment was just seeing people you've never seen before and seeing people you wanted to meet," Blige said. "I saw some of the cast from Black Panther, which made me really excited...It was an honor to let them know...to let Chadwick [Boseman] know and Lupita [Nyong'o] know just how amazing that film is and what it means to us."
Now that she's been recognized by The Academy as a nominee, her acting career is bound to continue. When we asked Blige if she could see herself starring in a movie like Marvel's Black Panther, Blige exclaimed, "I hope so!"
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Having spent the night walking the red carpet, attending the award show and performing her nominated song from Mudbound, "Mighty River," she kept her interview short and sweet.
"Enough talking," Blige smiled. "I'm gonna go party now!"
And party she did!
Blige was also spotted at Vanity Fair's after-party, posing with Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kobe Bryant.
What a night!
