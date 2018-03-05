See the Stunning 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party Portraits

In the famous words of Madonna, strike a pose.  

The stars did just that for photographer Mark Seliger, who took out his camera to capture dozens of faces for Vanity Fair. For the recurring shoot at the magazine's annual after-party, Seliger typically documents the year's Oscar winners, nominees and attendees against various backdrops. This year, his celebrity subjects were set against an Instagram studio study with golden decor perfectly complimentary of the portraits' elite accessory: an Academy Award.

First-time winners Allison JanneySam Rockwell and Gary Oldman all posed with the coveted statue nearby while several more of this year's nominees basked in the literal glow of their milestone achievement. 

While some stars were not celebrating anything in particular, they commemorated the night with a glamorous portrait worthy of a classic Hollywood tradition. But, don't just listen to us. See for yourself below: 

Could Allison Janney look any more regal?

They don't call Margot Robbie a star for nothing! After all, she clearly literally shines. 

Breakout star Timothée Chalamet shares the frames with his celebrated Call Me by Your Name director, Luca Guadagnino

It looks like Sam Rockwell didn't want to put his new statue down too soon. Hey, do you blame him? 

It looks like Gary Oldman's first Oscar win has just sunk in. 

Donald Glover is certainly looking dapper as ever!

Which portrait is your favorite? Share with us in the comments below!

