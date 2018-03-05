EXCLUSIVE!

Why Tiffany Haddish Was the Real Winner at the 2018 Oscars

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 10:36 AM

Tiffany Haddish didn't take home an Oscar, but she was still one of the big winners of the night.

Starting with her fashion, she won viewers' hearts when she wore a traditional African gown in honor of her late father, who was from Eritrea. The Girls Trip star said her father always believed she would make it to the Oscars and that she should honor her heritage when she went.

"So, I'm wearing an Eritrean, authentic princess dress," Haddish told Ryan Seacrest while walking the red carpet. "And I'm proud of it."

However, one fabulous dress wasn't enough for the actress. When it was time to present, Haddish graced the stage in a stunning, white Alexander McQueen dress. The gown was clearly one of the star's favorites—she's worn it two other times. She also accessorized her look with a cozy pair of Ugg slippers.

Tyra Banks Is Ready for Tiffany Haddish to Host the Oscars

"Girl, you know what, I've got to save that dress for some more things. That's a $4,000 dress," Haddish told E! News' Zuri Hall

However, it looks like the star had a bit of a fashion emergency before the big show. 

"I did dry clean it. They lost some stones," Haddish said. "I had to go to Michaels and put some more stones back in."

Tiffany Haddish, Oscars, SNL, Girls Trip premiere

Getty Images/NBC

After the ceremony, Haddish changed into a third gown—a one-shoulder, yellow Brandon Maxwell number.

But it wasn't just Haddish's fashion that made her one of the night's biggest stars.

Viewers also loved when Haddish hopped over a barrier on the red carpet to meet Meryl Streep. The Hollywood Reporter's Mia Galuppo captured the priceless moment.

The actress was clearly a fan of The Post star. During her presentation with Maya Rudolph, Haddish gave Streep a shout-out.

"Hi Meryl, I want you to be my mama one day," she said.

In fact, people loved Haddish so much that they started tweeting that she should host next year's award show. Even Tyra Banks expressed hope that Haddish would take over as next year's host.

So, what was the big night like for Haddish?

"It means everything to me," she told E! News. "It's a dream come true."

 

To hear more from Haddish, including what she looks for in a best friend, watch the video.

