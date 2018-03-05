Why Tiffany Haddish Was the Real Winner at the 2018 Oscars

Tiffany Haddish didn't take home an Oscar, but she was still one of the big winners of the night.

Starting with her fashion, she won viewers' hearts when she wore a traditional African gown in honor of her late father, who was from Eritrea. The Girls Trip star said her father always believed she would make it to the Oscars and that she should honor her heritage when she went.

"So, I'm wearing an Eritrean, authentic princess dress," Haddish told Ryan Seacrest while walking the red carpet. "And I'm proud of it."

However, one fabulous dress wasn't enough for the actress. When it was time to present, Haddish graced the stage in a stunning, white Alexander McQueen dress. The gown was clearly one of the star's favorites—she's worn it two other times. She also accessorized her look with a cozy pair of Ugg slippers.