Oscar Winner Jordan Peele Says We're in the Midst of a Black Cinema "Renaissance"

Jordan Peele made history at the 2018 Oscars on Sunday when he became the first African-American screenwriter to win Best Original Screenplay.

After his win, the Get Out director took to the pressroom to discuss what the award meant to him and how the moment was so much bigger than himself.

"It's a Renaissance," he said. "I almost never became a director [sic] because there's such a shortage of role models. We had Spike Lee. We had John Singleton. We had the Peebleses. We had the Hughes brothers. But they felt like the exception to the rule."

He then added, "I'm so proud to be a part of a time—the beginning of a movement, where you—where I feel like the best films in every genre are being brought to me by my fellow black directors. It's very special, and I think that goes for all areas of inclusion, but it's quite clear with the work that Ava [DuVernay] is doing, that Ryan [Coogler] is doing, F. Gary Gray, Barry [Jenkins], that this is a very special time."