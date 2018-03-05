Josiah Duggar Is Engaged to Lauren Swanson: "This Is an Exciting Big Step"

There's another wedding in the works for the Duggar family!

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar's eighth-born child, 21-year-old son Josiah Duggar is officially marrying his girlfriend, Lauren Swanson, TLC confirmed to E! News.

"Lauren and I are engaged! This is an exciting big step in our lives and the whole thing was very meaningful," the Counting On star said in a statement. The future groom also revealed that he popped the question at a very special spot. "The place where I proposed to Lauren is the exact spot where her parents were engaged. There's a lot of family history on this property making it a special place for Lauren." The engagement comes less than three months since the two revealed in late January that they had entered into a courtship.