Josiah Duggar Is Engaged to Lauren Swanson: "This Is an Exciting Big Step"

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Josiah Duggar, Lauren Swanson

TLC

There's another wedding in the works for the Duggar family!

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar's eighth-born child, 21-year-old son Josiah Duggar is officially marrying his girlfriend, Lauren Swanson, TLC confirmed to E! News. 

"Lauren and I are engaged! This is an exciting big step in our lives and the whole thing was very meaningful," the Counting On star said in a statement. The future groom also revealed that he popped the question at a very special spot. "The place where I proposed to Lauren is the exact spot where her parents were engaged. There's a lot of family history on this property making it a special place for Lauren." The engagement comes less than three months since the two revealed in late January that they had entered into a courtship

Photos

Celebs Who Helped People Carry Out Wedding Proposals

With the proposal officially complete, the future bride and groom are now looking toward the big day. "It's going to be neat to see two great families come together in this union. It'll take a lot of planning since we have big families on both sides, but we're very excited to get started and so thankful for how God has brought our lives together," the couple said. 

While they had been friends for awhile, it was after they spent time with each other's families and realized they shared the same goals that Josiah decided to enter into a courtship and realized Lauren is "the one." Now, there's a wedding in the works!

"I'm really excited to be getting married to Josiah," the bride-to-be said. "Everything about the engagement was such a special moment for me. I'm especially looking forward to spending the rest of my life with him!"

Congratulations to the future wife and husband!

Us Weekly was first to report the exciting news. 

New episodes of TLC's Counting On air Mondays at 9/8c.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Duggars , Engagements , Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Kourtney Kardashian

Botox, Fillers and More: Red Carpet Treatments, Ranked by Intensity

Bellamy Young, Scandal

Bellamy Young Admits No Other Job Will Ever Compare to Her "Special" Scandal Family

Fuller House

Fuller House's Candace Cameron Bure Reveals What She Wants Season 4 to Have More Of

Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes

Inside Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's Famously Private World

Stephanie March

Law and Order: SVU Bringing Back Stephanie March as Alex Cabot for April Episode

Best Screenplay, Jordan Peele, Get Out, 2018 Oscars, 2018, Winners

Oscar Winner Jordan Peele Says We're in the Midst of a Black Cinema "Renaissance"

Margot Robbie, 2018 Oscars

Margot Robbie's Brother Trolls Her for Losing Best Actress at the 2018 Oscars

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -