Adam Rippon Finally Meets His Crush Shawn Mendes at the 2018 Oscars

Adam Rippon didn't take home an Oscar on Sunday, but he still had his own memorable moment when he finally met his celebrity crush Shawn Mendes.

The U.S. figure skater and the "Stitches" singer met during the 90th Academy Awards ceremony. Rippon shared a picture of the encounter on Instagram.

Rippon revealed Mendes was one of his top celebrity crushes on a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While the Olympian said he used to like Harry Styles more, he said Mendes' looks eventually won him over.

"I was sleeping on Shawn Mendes. Not literally—but I didn't realize how cute he was," he told Ellen DeGeneres, later explaining that "sleeping on" was a phrase used when underestimating someone.

"Not with—on," he clarified.