Adam Rippon Finally Meets His Crush Shawn Mendes at the 2018 Oscars

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 8:32 AM

Adam Rippon didn't take home an Oscar on Sunday, but he still had his own memorable moment when he finally met his celebrity crush Shawn Mendes

The U.S. figure skater and the "Stitches" singer met during the 90th Academy Awards ceremony. Rippon shared a picture of the encounter on Instagram.

Rippon revealed Mendes was one of his top celebrity crushes on a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While the Olympian said he used to like Harry Styles more, he said Mendes' looks eventually won him over. 

"I was sleeping on Shawn Mendes. Not literally—but I didn't realize how cute he was," he told Ellen DeGeneres, later explaining that "sleeping on" was a phrase used when underestimating someone.

"Not with—on," he clarified.

Adam Rippon Walks Oscars 2018 Red Carpet in Bondage-Themed Outfit

Adam Rippon, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rippon attended the Oscars with fellow Olympian Mirai Nagasu. Lindsey Vonn was also there. He slayed on the red carpet by wearing a cropped black tuxedo jacket with shoulder cut-outs and a black leather crisscross chest harness. 

The ensemble was designed by Moschino's Jeremy Scott.

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 5 p.m. and again the following evening.

