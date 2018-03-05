Here's What's Inside the Lunchboxes Jimmy Kimmel Gave Oscar Attendees

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 7:24 AM
Jimmy Kimmel didn't want celebrities to go hungry at the 2018 Oscars. So, he gifted each attendee their very own lunchbox packed with goodies.
However, these weren't just ordinary lunchboxes. Each lunchbox featured art from one of the Best Picture contenders. For instance, one lunchbox showcased Daniel Kaluuya from Get Out on the front while another featured Saoirse Ronan from Lady Bird.
Once stars opened the lunchboxes, they found tons of tasty snacks, including potato chips, gummies, chocolate and snack bars. The host also included Listerine strips so the stars stayed minty fresh. However, one of the sweetest surprises was a handwritten note Kimmel addressed to the attendees.
"It wouldn't be right to make you sit through this without snacks," he wrote. "Please don't throw them at me."
Keeping the A-listers full wasn't Kimmel's only good deed. For every lunchbox packed, a donation was given to the LA Food Bank.
Kimmel shared a picture of the lunchboxes on Twitter.
This isn't the first time an Oscar host has tried to keep attendees full. At the 2017 Oscars, Kimmel parachuted in bags of candy and had the kids from Stranger Things pass out peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Ellen DeGeneres also ordered pizza at the 2014 Oscars.
It's a good thing Kimmel thought ahead, too. The 90th Academy Awards ended up lasting nearly four hours.
