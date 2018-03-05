Guillermo del Toro Reveals His Favorite Moments at the 2018 Oscars—Besides His Big Wins

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 6:51 AM
The 2018 Oscars was a big night for Guillermo Del Toro.
The 53-year-old director took home his first Oscar for Best Directing, and his film The Shape of Water won Best Picture.
"It feels great," the filmmaker told E! News about his big wins. "It's a journey that started so long ago. This is a beautiful combination."
Still, these weren't his only highlights of the evening. Del Toro described Frances McDormand's acceptance speech for her Best Actress in a Leading Role win as "phenomenal." In addition, he said, "sharing sandwiches and candy with an audience was also great." Of course, he was referencing the surprise theater visit he made with Jimmy Kimmel and several other Hollywood A-listers to thank a group of unsuspecting movie-goers for going to the theater. In addition to their unexpected appearance, the stars surprised the movie-goers with several movie snacks—including hot dogs and a giant sub.
Watch the video to hear more about his favorite moments.
To see more stars like Mary J. Blige, Richard Jenkins and Christopher Plummer talk about the Oscars, check out the following videos.
To see all the Oscar winners, check out this list.
