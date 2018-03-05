Jennifer Lawrence, Jordan Peele, Meryl Streep and More Stars Caught in Candid Moments at the 2018 Oscars

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 6:25 AM

Jennifer Lawrence, 2018 Oscars, Candids

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Rest assured, Jennifer Lawrence found her way the bar at the 2018 Oscars.

Even though the Red Sparrow star climbed over several rows of seats, she didn't spill a drop of wine—because, well, #priorities. Unbeknownst to her, one of the photographers captured that very relatable, very J.Law moment on camera and she became a viral sensation on social media.

Other stars caught on candid camera at the Oscars included Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Allison Janney, Jimmy Kimmel, Jordan Peele, Margot Robbie, Sam Rockwell and Meryl Streep. Flip through the gallery to see the highlights from the red carpet—and inside the Dolby Theatre.

Oscars 2018: Candid Moments

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 5 p.m. and again the following evening.

