What Is an Inclusion Rider? Let Oscar Winner Frances McDormand Explain

"And so, the fact that we—that I—just learned that after 35 years of being in the film business, it's not...We're not going back. So, the whole idea of women trending? No. No trending. African Americans trending? No. No trending. It changes now, and I think the inclusion rider will have something to do with that. Right?" the actress told the assembled journalists. "Power in rules."

(Stacy Smith, founder of the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative at the University of Southern California, was the first to explore the idea of adding an "inclusion rider" as part of a contract clause in a 2016 TED Talk. "The typical feature film has about 40 to 45 speaking characters in it. I would argue that only eight to 10 of those characters are actually relevant to the story. The remaining 30 or so roles, there's no reason why those minor roles can't match or reflect the demography of where the story is taking place," she said at the time. "An equity rider by an A-lister in their contract can stipulate that those roles reflect the world in which we actually live.")

McDormand argued the shift in Hollywood "happened way before" the rise of the #MeToo movement and Time's Up initiative. "What happened last year, with Moonlight winning Best Picture, that's when it changed. And it had to be acknowledged! That had to be acknowledged, and it was acknowledged in the best possible way—not just by fixing the mistake, but actually recognizing that it won Best Picture," the actress added. "Moonlight won Best Picture of 2017."