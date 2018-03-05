2018 Oscar Memes: Meryl Streep, Jennifer Garner and More Stars Go Viral

And the award for the best meme goes to…

While this wasn't an official category at the 2018 Oscars, there were plenty of viral moments that were worthy of a trophy.

Helen Mirren started the night on a memorable note when she modeled a jet ski—the prize host Jimmy Kimmel offered the winner who gave the shortest acceptance speech. Meryl Streepalso provided a moment of internet gold. Many viewers started comparing her gown to the dress the fairy godmother wore in Shrek. To see the best memes from the 2018 Oscars, check out the following roundup.