2018 Oscar Memes: Meryl Streep, Jennifer Garner and More Stars Go Viral

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 4:41 AM
And the award for the best meme goes to…
While this wasn't an official category at the 2018 Oscars, there were plenty of viral moments that were worthy of a trophy.
Helen Mirren started the night on a memorable note when she modeled a jet ski—the prize host Jimmy Kimmel offered the winner who gave the shortest acceptance speech. Meryl Streepalso provided a moment of internet gold. Many viewers started comparing her gown to the dress the fairy godmother wore in Shrek. To see the best memes from the 2018 Oscars, check out the following roundup.
Always be sure your date is human #mythical #oscars pic.twitter.com/z5F1R9fqSF— Mythical (@mythical) March 5, 2018
?So glad we weren?t the only ones who noticed! ????? #starswithglasses #funoogles #frameyourworld
A post shared by funoogles ? (@funoogles) on
When MERYL STREEP updates her own MEME. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/LNNcmrRF6H— mean plastic (@meanpIastic) March 5, 2018
Jennifer Garner just realized she forgot to take the chicken out the freezer pic.twitter.com/A0C8E1PMES— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) March 5, 2018
Has Kobe Bryant out-done MJ in his post-NBA career? ? pic.twitter.com/b10GrYtwkx— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 5, 2018
2018 mood: I did it all by myself. pic.twitter.com/VgI5iIK60W— WhoHaha (@whohahadotcom) March 5, 2018
Me, at every staff meeting pic.twitter.com/xpFi75CoB0— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 5, 2018
