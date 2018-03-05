2018 Oscar Memes: Meryl Streep, Tiffany Haddish and More Stars Go Viral

And the award for the best meme goes to…

While this wasn't an official category at the 2018 Oscars, there were plenty of viral moments that were worthy of a trophy.

Helen Mirren started the night on a memorable note when she modeled a jet ski—the prize host Jimmy Kimmel offered the winner who gave the shortest acceptance speech. Tiffany Haddish also provided a moment of internet gold when she danced on stage while presenting the award for Animated and Live Action Short Films with Maya Rudolph.

To see the best memes from the 2018 Oscars, check out the following roundup.