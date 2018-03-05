6 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2018 Oscars

After last year's Academy Awards, we really had seen it all. A-list jaws dropped all over the room. So, how to thrill us at the 2018 Oscars? That was the question.

And Jimmy Kimmel & Co. tried their best to answer it. They certainly had their work cut out for them.

Barring a major debacle of the nightmare-inducing variety, nothing could top the tidal wave of confusion that washed over the crowd last year when the producers of La La Land spent more than two minutes thinking they had won Best Picture, only to find out it was all a mistake. Combine that with the newly imposed task of having to strike the proper celebratory yet self-aware tone in a climate that's been in perpetual waiting-for-the-other-shoe-to-drop mode for the past five months.

So perhaps the answer was to withhold thrills, and rather just honor and respect the films and the people who make them. Which they were so successful at, this being the , that for the first time in recent memory there was no playoff music. Nobody got cut off in the middle of saying thank you to their late wife or telling their kids to go to bed or explaining why they wanted to tell stories in the first place. They shaved some time off the ceremony by not individually presenting clips from each Best Picture nominee—and look, everyone got to say what they wanted and winning costume designer Mark Bridges rode off on a new Jet Ski for his 36-second speech.

But though year 89 was an all new high (or low?), from which year 90 had to recover, that isn't to say nothing merited a special reaction last night. Here's what resonated: