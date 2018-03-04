Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb's Cutest 2018 Award Season Red Carpet Photos

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 9:39 PM

Sam Rockwell, Leslie Bibb, 2018 Oscars, Couples

With his 2018 Oscar win, Sam Rockwell has swept this past award season in his category—with his lovely partner, actress Leslie Bibb, by his side.

Over the past few weeks, she accompanied him to all the big award shows, where he won honors for his supporting role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and the two have proved to be among the cutest celebrity couples on all the red carpets.

After he won his Oscar, Rockwell paid tribute to Bibb in his acceptance speech, saying, "My beloved Leslie Bibb, you light my fire, baby. I love you."

Rockwell even wore his love on his sleeve; he attended the Oscars wearing David Yurman cufflinks that spell out Bibb's name.

Check out Rockwell and Bibb's cutest red carpet moments below: 

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb's Cutest Red Carpet Moments

And the two not only look adorable together, they are hilarious. At the 2018 SAG Awards in January, the actors even gave some saucy relationship tips during an interview with E! News' Giuliana Rancic.

"Communication," Rockwell said.

"Good sex," Bibb added.

"Communication and good sex," Rockwell said, laughing.

"And a healthy sense of humor," Bibb continued.

