Jimmy Kimmel's Best Moments Hosting the 2018 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel is officially a pro when it comes to the Academy Awards.

For the second year in a row, the Jimmy Kimmel Live late-night star returned to host the 2018 Oscars. And from the very beginning, viewers discovered that the man in charge was going to bring a combination of serious topics and laughs to the forefront.

It all began during the opening monologue when Jimmy touched on the infamous Moonlight Best Picture mix-up.

In addition, sexual harassment in Hollywood was addressed when the host pointed out the Oscar statue and referred to the figure as "the most respected man in Hollywood," because "he keeps his hands were you can see them, never says a rude word, and most importantly, no penis at all."

For viewers who were just hoping for some creative segments and LOL-worthy moments, you were in luck too.