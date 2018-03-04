Frances McDormand Wins Best Actress in a Leading Role and Honors Fellow Female Nominees: ''We All Have Stories to Tell''

And the Oscar goes to...

Frances McDormand won Best Actress in a Leading Role for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri! The competition was steep this year, but ultimately it was Frances' performance that moved the Academy at the 2018 Academy Awards. Not only did her performance move audiences, but her incredibly poignant speech brought the room to its feet.

"I'm hyperventilating a little bit. If I fall over, pick me up 'cause I've got some things to say," Frances shared before giving her standard thank you's to those who supported her. Then, as promised, she got a few things off her chest.

"Now, I want to get some perspective. If I may be so honored to have all the female nominees in every category stand with me in this room tonight," she asked the entire auditorium. "Meryl [Streep] if you do it everybody else will."