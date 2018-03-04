Phantom Thread's Mark Bridges Wins Jet Ski for Having the Shortest Speech at the 2018 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 8:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Jet ski > gold statue.

Not only did Phantom Thread's costume designer Mark Bridges win the award for Best Costume Design at the 2018 Oscars on Sunday night, he also was the recipient of a truly unique prize.

At the start of the ceremony, host Jimmy Kimmel offered a brand-new jet ski, valued at $17,999, to the winner that delivered the shortest acceptance speech.

To sweeten the deal, the beautiful lime green Kawasaki jet ski was modeled by Oscar winner/newest Price is Right model Helen Mirren.

And mid-way through the show, Kimmel added in another prize: a three-night stay at the Days Inn in Lake Havasu aka "where Arizona comes to play," per the host.  In the lead at that point was Bridges, who clocked in at 36 seconds.

Photos

2018 Oscars: Instagrams & Twitpics

Helen Mirren, 2018 Oscars, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

And y show's end, Bridges' short and sweet speech remained the shortest, and he was brought out on the jet ski, complete with a life-jacket and Mirren as his passenger. Talk about the perfect way to end the night!

While he didn't win, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri's Sam Rockwell referenced wanting to take home the jet ski in his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor. "Run that clock, Jimmy. I wanna get that ski-jet or whatever that was," he said.

Another winner who referenced the prize was Jordan Peele, who won Best Original Screenplay for Get Out, and tried to quiet the applause by saying, "You're gonna mess up my jet ski, hold up!"

Sadly, Kimmel's ploy to try and shorten the running time of the ceremony didn't really work, as the telecast went over 3 hours and 45 minutes long. 

Bright side? Days Inn is offering a free stay to all the nominees who DIDN'T win.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Oscars , Top Stories , Apple News , Oscars , Entertainment , Jimmy Kimmel
Latest News
Jennifer Garner, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Something Shook Jennifer Garner at the 2018 Oscars: Let's Investigate

Sam Rockwell, Leslie Bibb, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb's Cutest 2018 Award Season Red Carpet Photos

Jimmy Kimmel, 2018 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel's Best Moments Hosting the 2018 Oscars

ESC: Nicole Kidman

If You Like H&M, You'll Want to Recreate Nicole Kidman's Oscars Hair

2018 Oscars, Best Picture

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway Present Best Picture to The Shape of Water at 2018 Oscars

Actress in a Leading Role, Frances McDormand, 2018 Oscars, Winners, 2018

Frances McDormand Wins Best Actress in a Leading Role and Honors Fellow Female Nominees: ''We All Have Stories to Tell''

Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie, Sally Hawkins, Meryl Streep, 2018 Oscars, Show

Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -