Eddie Vedder Performs Tom Petty's "Room at the Top" During Oscars 2018 In Memoriam Tribute

The 2018 Oscars paid tribute to the many artists we lost over the last year.

Jennifer Garner introduced the segment on Sunday, "Every storyteller knows that there is no joy without sorrow. Tonight as we celebrate the achievements of our collaborators, we also mourn the loss of those who brought joy and awareness through their passion for the movies."

Eddie Vedder then took the stage to perform the late Tom Petty's song, "Room at the Top."

Petty passed away in October 2017 at the age of 66, his death was confirmed by his longtime manager in a statement to E! News.