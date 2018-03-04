Eddie Vedder Performs Tom Petty's "Room at the Top" During Oscars 2018 In Memoriam Tribute

ABC
by Jess Cohen | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 8:27 PM
ABC
The 2018 Oscars paid tribute to the many artists we lost over the last year.
Jennifer Garner introduced the segment on Sunday, "Every storyteller knows that there is no joy without sorrow. Tonight as we celebrate the achievements of our collaborators, we also mourn the loss of those who brought joy and awareness through their passion for the movies."
Eddie Vedder then took the stage to perform the late Tom Petty's song, "Room at the Top."
Petty passed away in October 2017 at the age of 66, his death was confirmed by his longtime manager in a statement to E! News.
"On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty," the statement read. "He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40pm PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends."
Harry Dean Stanton, John Heard and Don Rickles were among the stars honored during the ceremony's In Memoriam tribute.
During last year's 2017 Oscars, Jennifer Aniston took the stage to introduce the In Memoriam tribute, during which Sara Bareilles performed. The 2017 tribute honored Bill Paxton, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.
You see the Academy's In Memoriam page on their website HERE.
Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 5 p.m. and again the following evening.
