Best Hair and Makeup From the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet

The winner for Best Beauty goes to...

In case you missed it, the 90th Annual Academy Awards red carpet was just as epic as the ceremony. Gold laced braids, regal headdresses, metallic hair tattoos, new lip colors—celebrities did not hold back. In fact, there were new trends, updated looks and beauty reveals that will be the topic of conversations for days to come.

Margot Robbie even cut her hair.

"Her dress was extremely feminine and elegant, and we wanted to take the length of her hair up to make sure that it felt very classic and modern to go with her gorgeous dress," Moroccanoil celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett said in reference to the I, Tonya star's look.