House of Cards Final Season Teaser Promises "We're Just Getting Started"

At the end of House of Cards season five Robin Wrights Claire Underwood said, "My turn." She's making good on that statement in the final season of House Of Cards. Netflix revealed the final season would return in the fall of 2018 with the below promo that aired during the 2018 Oscars. Wright's Claire Underwood makes another proclamation in it.

"We're just getting started," she says from behind her desk in the Oval Office.

All hail the chief!

Production on the final season of House of Cards was suspended following allegations of sexual misconduct leveled at Kevin Spacey by Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp. Rapp detailed an incident that took place when he was 14 years old. After Rapp's allegations, others came forward to accuse Spacey. Eventually, Netflix and producer Media Rights Capital cut ties with Netflix.