House of Cards Final Season Teaser Promises "We're Just Getting Started"

  By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 8:25 PM

At the end of House of Cards season five Robin Wrights Claire Underwood said, "My turn." She's making good on that statement in the final season of House Of Cards. Netflix revealed the final season would return in the fall of 2018 with the below promo that aired during the 2018 Oscars. Wright's Claire Underwood makes another proclamation in it.

"We're just getting started," she says from behind her desk in the Oval Office.

All hail the chief!

Production on the final season of House of Cards was suspended following allegations of sexual misconduct leveled at Kevin Spacey by Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp. Rapp detailed an incident that took place when he was 14 years old. After Rapp's allegations, others came forward to accuse Spacey. Eventually, Netflix and producer Media Rights Capital cut ties with Netflix.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

House of Cards

Netflix

"Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate out path forward as it relates to the show," Netflix said in a statement in early November. "We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey."

The show's future was still in question while Netflix and MRC decided whether to scrap everything or salvage the season. As a result of the stoppage, the final season is shorter.

The final season resumed filming on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear will appear as siblings alongside Wright and returning cast members Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.

