Saoirse Ronan, Nicole Kidman and More Were Big on Bows at Oscars

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 8:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Saoirse Ronan, Bows

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Everything is always better with a bow on top.

While the 2018 Oscars red carpet saw plenty of sequins, beads and bold lips, as expected, there was another trend that made just as strong of a statement: bows.

Whether it was Ladybird actress Saoirse Ronan wearing one giant iteration on the back of her pink Calvin Klein dress or musician St. Vincent wearing an edgier half-version on her pant-less Saint Laurent ensemble, the traditionally feminine accouterments channeled a range of vibes. What used to be a pretty detail now can be the focal of an ensemble. Please see Nicole Kidman's midnight-blue Armani Privé gown as evidence.

Photos

Standout Style Moments From Oscars 2018

Better yet, keep scrolling to see all the stars who wore some type of bow on the Oscars red carpet. 

ESC: Saoirse Ronan, Bows

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Saoirse Ronan

The Ladybird actress' Calvin Klein gown featured a large bow in the back. 

ESC: Emma Stone, Bows

Rick Rowell via Getty Images

Emma Stone

The La La Land actress wore a custom Louis Vuitton pantsuit accented by a fuchsia bow belt. 

ESC: Sofia Carson, Bows

Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

Sofia Carson

The Disney star's Giambattista Valli gown featured a tiny, simple red bow at the waist. 

Article continues below

ESC: Kristin Cavallari, Bows

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kristin Cavallari

The E! correspondent accented her princess ball gown with a full bow tied to the side of the bodice. 

ESC: Annie Clark, Bows

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

St. Vincent

A half bow still earns this musician points!

ESC: Nicole Kidman, Bows

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Nicole Kidman

Would this Armani Privé be the same without the structural bow?

Article continues below

Would you wear this exaggerated trend?

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 5 p.m. and again the following evening.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nicole Kidman , Saoirse Ronan , Sofia Carson , Kristin Cavallari , Emma Stone , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Red Carpet , 2018 Oscars , Oscars , Top Stories , VG
Latest News
ESC: Best Beauty, Margot Robbie

Best Hair and Makeup From the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet

Allison Williams, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

How Allison Williams and Greta Gerwig Crossed the Fashion Finish Line at the 2018 Oscars

ESC: Daniel Kaluuya, Oscars 2018

Daniel Kaluuya Goes for the Gold in Bold Tux Jacket at Oscars 2018

ESC: Jennifer Lawrence, Oscars 2018

Jennifer Lawrence Channels a Fashion Warrior at the 2018 Oscars

ESC: Taraji P. Henson, Oscars 2018

Oscars 2018: Red Carpet Style We Can't Stop Talking About

ESC: Allison Williams, Oscars 2018

These Oscars Gowns Could Be Your Wedding Dress

ESC: Giuliana Rancic, 2018 Oscars

All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's Oscars 2018 Dress

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -