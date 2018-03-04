Jordan Peele Makes History at 2018 Oscars With Best Original Screenplay Win for Get Out

GTFO!

Jordan Peele is officially an Oscar winner! The director, writer and producer of Get Out won the award for Best Original Screenplay at the 2018 Oscars on Sunday, with the audience going wild when his name was called by Nicole Kidman.

"This means so much to me, I stopped writing this movie about 20 times because I thought it was impossible," Peele said. "I thought it wasn't going to work. I thought no one would ever make this movie, but I kept coming back to it because I knew if someone would let me make this movie that people would hear it and people would see it."

Peele's win was a historic one, as he is the first black screenwriter to win an Oscar for best original screenplay in the show's 90-year history. "I want to dedicate this to everyone who let me raise my voice," he said.

Peele also went on to thank his wife, Chelsea Peretti, and his mom, "who taught me to love even in the face of hate."