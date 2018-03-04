Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek Honor #TimesUp, #MeToo Trailblazers at 2018 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 7:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra, Salma Hayek, 2018 Oscars

ABC

Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek took the stage at the 2018 Oscars to reflect on the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.

"It's an honor to be here tonight, this year many spoke their truth and the journey ahead is long but slowly a new path has emerged," Sciorra said.

"The changes we are witnessing are being driven by the powerful sound of new voices, of different voices, of our voices, joining together the mighty chorus that is finally saying, time's up," Judd told the audience.

"So we salute those unstoppable spirits who kicked ass and broke through the biased perceptions against their gender, their race and ethnicity to tell their stories," Hayek continued.

"And on this 90th anniversary evening when the Oscars celebrates timeless classics, we also look forward as well," Sciorra shared.

Oscars 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Judd then continued, "And we work together to make sure that the next 90 years empower these limitless possibilities of equality, diversity, inclusion, intersectionality...that's what this year has promised us."

The trio then asked everyone to join them in honoring some of the trailblazers this year, starting with Mira Sorvino.

"This entire fall, the #MeToo, the #TimesUp movements, everyone is getting a voice to express something that has been happening forever, not only in Hollywood, but in every walk of life," Sorvino shared in a video segment.

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 5 p.m. and again the following evening.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ashley Judd , Apple News , Top Stories , Salma Hayek , Oscars , 2018 Oscars , Awards
Latest News
Helen Mirren, 2018 Oscars, Show

Phantom Thread's Mark Bridges Wins Jet Ski for Having the Shortest Speech at the 2018 Oscars

Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie, Sally Hawkins, Meryl Streep, 2018 Oscars, Show

Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

Katharine McPhee, David Foster, 2018 Oscar Elton John Party

David Foster and Katharine McPhee Enjoy Date Night at Elton John's Oscar Party

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Post-Oscars 2018

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Go Glam for Post-Oscars 2018 Date Night

Oscars, Statue, Trophy

Oscars 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Gary Oldman, Gisele Schmidt, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Gary Oldman Thanks His Mother and Winston Churchill After Winning 2018 Best Actor Oscar

Macaulay Culkin, Twitter

Macaulay Culkin Slams James Franco, Casey Affleck and More During Live-Tweeting of the Oscars

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -