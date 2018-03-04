Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Elton John's Oscar Party

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 7:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Vanity Fair

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF

They're a Hollywood mainstay but Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are not known for flaunting their love on the red carpet, but it's Oscar night—so anything can happen!

To watch the 2018 Academy Awards, the longtime couple took to the red carpet when they attended the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by Bulgari, celebrating EJAF and the 90th Academy Awards at The City of West Hollywood Park on March 4, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.

For the annual A-list event, Miley dazzled when she brought old Hollywood glamour with her pink and silver sequined gown. The singer also opted for old Hollywood waves to go with her glam gown. 

Her main man selected a classic black tux for the star-studded Oscar bash.

Lea Michele, Heidi Klum, Busy Philipps and Scandal star Darby Stanchfield also attended John's bash.

Photos

2018 Oscars: Red Carpet Couples

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, 2018 Elton John Oscar Party

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The duo have been keeping their relationship lowkey since they rekindled their romance back in 2015. 

Despite keeping out of the public eye for the past three years, the pair did hit the red carpet together in October 2017—the first time in four years—for the Los Angeles premiere of Chris Hemsworth's movie, Thor: Ragnarok.

Prior to that appearance, the last time the twosome walked a red carpet together was all the way back in August 2013 when they attended the the premiere of Chris's film, Paranoia. A week later the two ended their engagement. 

But the two don't appear to show signs of splitting up any time soon. 

Earlier in the year, Miley spent two weeks in Australia with Liam and his family.

In January, a source told E! News, "They rang in the New Year at Chris Hemsworth's compound at a Burning Man themed party with Matt Damon and several friends. Everyone had elaborate costumes and went all out for it."

"Miley has a lot of fun with the Hemsworths and fits in very well," an insider shared. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Oscars , 2018 Oscars , Top Stories , Elton John , Miley Cyrus , Liam Hemsworth
Latest News
Helen Mirren, 2018 Oscars, Show

Phantom Thread's Mark Bridges Wins Jet Ski for Having the Shortest Speech at the 2018 Oscars

Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie, Sally Hawkins, Meryl Streep, 2018 Oscars, Show

Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

Katharine McPhee, David Foster, 2018 Oscar Elton John Party

David Foster and Katharine McPhee Enjoy Date Night at Elton John's Oscar Party

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Post-Oscars 2018

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Go Glam for Post-Oscars 2018 Date Night

Oscars, Statue, Trophy

Oscars 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Gary Oldman, Gisele Schmidt, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Gary Oldman Thanks His Mother and Winston Churchill After Winning 2018 Best Actor Oscar

Macaulay Culkin, Twitter

Macaulay Culkin Slams James Franco, Casey Affleck and More During Live-Tweeting of the Oscars

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -