Here's How The Academy Avoided Another Best Picture Envelope Fiasco at the 2018 Oscars

The 2018 Oscars were in full swing tonight, and if you were paying close attention, you may have noticed one ever-so-minor but wildly important difference—the envelopes!

To avoid another Best Picture mix-up from taking place after last year's unforgettable Moonlight and La La Land fiasco, an edit was made to the design of the winning envelopes to ensure that no accidents would go down at this year's 90th Annual Academy Awards.

Large text on the front of the cards could be seen with clear font, marking which category each envelope was for. The category was written not once, but twice, in gold and white font on a black background, making sure it could be correctly spotted from a mile away.

Basically, the envelopes were practically fool-proof.