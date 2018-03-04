A Fantastic Woman and Its Star Daniela Vega Just Made History at the 2018 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 7:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Daniela Vega, 2018 Oscars

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

When Daniela Vega stepped on stage at the 90th Academy Awards to introduce one of a performance of one of the evening's Best Original Song nominees, she also made a bit of history in the process.

The actress, who stars in the Chilean film A Fantastic Woman, became the first openly trans performer to serve as a presenter during the ceremony. As she introduced Sufjan Stevens' emotional performance of his Call Me By Your Name soundtrack cut "Mystery of Love," she basked in the warm reception the audience at the Dolby Theatre offered her. 

"Thank you. Thank you so much for this moment," she said. "I want to invite you to open your heart and your feelings to feel the reality. To feel love. Can you feel it?"

Photos

Oscars 2018: What You Didn't See on TV

Best Foreign Language Film, A Fantastic Woman, 2018 Oscars, 2018, Winners

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Vega had previously been on stage after her film was awarded the trophy for Best Foreign Language Film, marking the first time a Chilean film had taken home the honor. Director Sebastian Lelio accepted the award for his drama, which tells the story of a trans woman who faces bigotry and intolerance after her partner dies, thanking his star, without whom the film wouldn't have been made. (Before being cast as the lead—her first-ever role—she served as a consultant on the film.) "I want to thank the cast of the film...the inspiration for this movie, Daniela Vega," he said. "This film was made by a lot of friends and artists. I share this with all of you tonight."

Aside from A Fantastic Woman's win being a first for Chile, it also represents a watershed moment for transgender cinema.

Congrats to Vega, Lelio and everyone else involved in the history-making film!

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 5 p.m. and again the following evening.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Oscars , Oscars , Awards , LGBT , Entertainment , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Saoirse Ronan, Bows

Saoirse Ronan, Nicole Kidman and More Were Big on Bows at Oscars

Allison, Revenge Body

Revenge Body Season Finale Recap: Rebecca and Allison Make Some Shocking Self-Discoveries During Their Journey

Jimmy Kimmel, Oscars 2017

Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

Best Screenplay, Jordan Peele, Get Out, 2018 Oscars, 2018, Winners

Jordan Peele Makes History at 2018 Oscars With Best Original Screenplay Win for Get Out

Tiffany Haddish, Maya Rudolph, Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks Is Ready for Tiffany Haddish to Host the Oscars

Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra, Salma Hayek, 2018 Oscars

Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek Honor #TimesUp, #MeToo Trailblazers at 2018 Oscars

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Is Having a Baby Girl! Look Back at Her Sweetest Moments With Tristan Thompson

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -