The Office's Mindy Kaling & B.J. Novak Reunite at 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

They're not in Scranton, Pennsylvania anymore.

The Office co-stars Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak hit the red carpet at Vanity Fair's 2018 Oscars After-Party, and yes, we have zero chill. Kelly and Ryan forever, right?!

The onscreen Dunder Mifflin employees locked eyes for one OMG moment as they posed for photos together. Kaling, who gave birth to her first child in December, looked gorgeous in a sequined, navy blue gown and silver pumps. Novak, on the other hand, looked dapper as usual in a classic tuxedo.

Ahead of the bash, Mindy took to Instagram with a video of her and B.J.'s ride over. "I'm headed out for a night of fun with my best friend," she teased, panning over to Novak.