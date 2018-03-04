Surprise! Kobe Bryant Really Just Became an Oscar Winner for Dear Basketball

Bet you weren't expecting this during the 2018 Oscars!

During tonight's star-studded show at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, cast members from Star Wars: The Last Jedi appeared on stage to present the award for Best Animated Short Film.

While the category is nothing new, pop culture fans were quite surprised to learn the winner of tonight's trophy.

Anybody know Los Angeles Laker and basketball superstar Kobe Bryant? Well, he's now an Oscar winner!

"As basketball players, we're really supposed to shut up and dribble. I'm glad we can do a little bit more than that," Kobe shared during his acceptance speech. "Thank you Academy for this amazing honor."

Photos

2018 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

He continued, "Thank you John Williams for a wonderful piece of music. Thank you Verizon for believing in the film…. And to my wife, Vanessa, our daughters, you are my inspiration. Thank you so much, guys. Thank you."

Dear Basketball is a film based on a letter Kobe wrote to The Players' Tribune on November 29, 2015 announcing his retirement from basketball.

Congratulations to Kobe and all the nominees!

