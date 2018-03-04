Meryl Streep Proves Once Again She Loves a Good Award Show Catcall at the 2018 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 6:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Meryl Streep loves a good catcall!

The Oscar winner proved no matter the year or the award show, she'll be catcalling the ones she loves. The superstar showed her love of shouting at pals during the 2018 Oscars on Sunday night when cameras caught her cupping her hands in a yell during the show, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles.

Prior to tonight's encouraging yell to the stage, Meryl made meme history back at the Screen Actor's Guild Awards in 2015 when she was spotted cheering on the late Debbie Reynolds while accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Viewers loved the fact that Meryl went wild given her buttoned-up and regal persona.

Once again online fans were quick to point out that the Streepster, who is nominated tonight for Best Actress for her role in The Post, was calling someone out in the same style.

Over her iconic career, Streep has been nominated for 21 Academy Awards and won three.

Photos

2018 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Prior to handing out the awards, The Shape of Water led the way with 13 nominations, while Dunkirk followed behind with eight nods. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri grabbed an impressive seven nominations. Phantom Thread and Darkest Hour trailed close behind.

In addition a handful of awards already given out, Sam Rockwell nabbed Best Supporting Actor for Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri. Allison Janney took home the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for I, Tonya.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Oscars , 2018 Oscars , Top Stories , Meryl Streep , Viral , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Saoirse Ronan, Bows

Saoirse Ronan, Nicole Kidman and More Were Big on Bows at Oscars

Allison, Revenge Body

Revenge Body Season Finale Recap: Rebecca and Allison Make Some Shocking Self-Discoveries During Their Journey

Jimmy Kimmel, Oscars 2017

Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

Best Screenplay, Jordan Peele, Get Out, 2018 Oscars, 2018, Winners

Jordan Peele Makes History at 2018 Oscars With Best Original Screenplay Win for Get Out

Tiffany Haddish, Maya Rudolph, Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks Is Ready for Tiffany Haddish to Host the Oscars

Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra, Salma Hayek, 2018 Oscars

Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek Honor #TimesUp, #MeToo Trailblazers at 2018 Oscars

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Is Having a Baby Girl! Look Back at Her Sweetest Moments With Tristan Thompson

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -